The days leading up to Black Friday are some of the best times to get great deals on a new TV. Sony is one of the most reputable names out there, and right now, you can save up to $800 on some of the company's 4K Android TVs from Amazon and Best Buy — including both OLED and LED options.

There are four sets on sale currently, including three from the MASTER series. These models include 55", 65", and 77" sizes with gorgeous 4K OLED panels powered by Sony's X1 processor for pure blacks, peak brightness, and natural colors. They run Android TV (soon to be Google TV) and support Google Assistant, Alexa, and Homekit integration.

Also on sale is a 75" set that also runs Android TV with a 4K display, although it's an LED panel rather than OLED. This means it won't achieve the same levels of pure blacks, but this TV still runs the X1 processor and supports the same smart home integrations.

55" A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV - $1900 ($600 off) on Amazon and Best Buy



65" A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV - $2500 ($800 off) on Amazon and Best Buy

77" A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV - $3500 ($500 off) on Amazon and Best Buy

75" X950H Series LED 4K Android TV $2600 ($200 off) on Amazon and Best Buy

If it's time to get a whole new TV rather than just another dongle, these Sony sets are some of the best options you'll find on the market right now. Excellent picture quality along with smart features powered by Android TV — and you don't even have to pay for shipping.