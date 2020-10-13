This year's celebration of capitalism Prime Day has finally arrived, and Samsung has a few sales to mark the occasion. You can now get some of the company's top flagship and budget phones at a great price, including the Galaxy S20, A71, and Note20. However, the recently-launched Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is not among the sales.

First up is the Galaxy A71, which is discounted to $419.99, down from the usual price of $499.99. It's one of Samsung's budget phones, with a Snapdragon 765G, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ screen, a 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of internal storage, and 5G support. Check out our full review here if you're interested in our thoughts. It was already a pretty good deal at its MSRP, but now it's a fantastic price.

Next is the entry-level Galaxy A21, now $50 off at $199.99. It uses a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone's performance wasn't perfect in our review, but if you're on a super-tight budget, you can't do much better at this price point.

Samsung has also discounted the regular Galaxy S20 to $749.99, a savings of $250 over the original price. That's $50 more than the S20 Fan Edition, but compared to that phone, the base S20 is more compact and has a glass exterior instead of plastic. The larger Galaxy S20+ is also on sale for $899.99 ($300 off), and the S20 Ultra is $1,049.99 ($350 off).

If you really want a phone with a stylus, the Galaxy Note20 is down to $749.99 ($250 off), and the Note20 Ultra is $1,049.99 ($250 off). The base Note20 still isn't the best value in the world at that price, given the S20 and S20 Fan Edition still have faster refresh rate screens and there's no expandable storage, but neither of those problems exist on the Ultra.