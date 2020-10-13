Roborock, the Beijing-based company known for making some of the smartest robotic vacuums on the market, has just announced some pretty big Prime Day discounts on the S6 MaxV, S5 Max, S6, and E3. Keep in mind that each of these offers take place on specific days and times, so you’ll need to be vigilant if you want to sweep up the right vacuum for you.

Roborock S6 MaxV for $600 ($150 off)

Roborock’s flagship smart vacuum, the S6 MaxV is the only option in the company’s lineup to feature dual cameras mated to a high precision LiDAR system for superior navigation and obstacle avoidance. It’s also packing a huge 5200mAh battery for longevity, a 297ml water tank for mopping, and it can achieve up to 2500Pa of suction, the most power offered in Roborock’s family of vacuums.

You can pick up a brand new S6 MaxV for $599.99 ($150 off) at Amazon. This deal is active from October 13th at 12:00 a.m. through the 14th where it will end at 11:59 p.m., and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Roborock S5 Max for $440 ($109 off)

Playing second fiddle only to the S6 MaxV, the S5 Max comes with Roborock’s precision LiDAR navigation technology, a 290ml water tank, and it has enough suction power to lift a AA battery off the ground. While this model excels at mopping hard-surfaced floors, the S5 Max can sweep rugs and carpets, as well.

You can buy the S5 Max for $439.99 ($109 off) at Amazon. This deal is active from October 13th at 12:00 a.m. through the 14th where it will end at 11:59 p.m., and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Roborock S6 for $420 ($230 off)

If you’d rather not hear your robotic vacuum humming along as it sweeps the house, the Roborock S6 is the one for you. It’s packing SLAM navigation, a 140ml water tank, and it can produce up to 2000Pa of suction.

You can purchase the S6 for $419.99 ($230 off) at Amazon. This deal is active from October 13th starting at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time through October 14th where it will end at 10:00 p.m., and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Roborock E3 for $224 ($116 off)

Rounding out the most affordable option on this list, the E3 offers the cleaning essentials. It’s equipped with a gyroscope-assisted navigation system, a 5200mAh battery, a 640ml dustbin, and it achieves 2000Pa of suction, all at a price that’s too good to pass up.

You can grab the E3 for $223.99 ($116 off) at Amazon. This deal is active from October 13th starting at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time through October 14th where it will end at 10:00 p.m., and it is available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

