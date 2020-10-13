It wasn't that long ago that PNY was asking $350 for a 512GB microSD card, and not even one as fast as this one. For Prime Day, however, Amazon Prime members can get PNY's highly rated 512GB PRO Elite microSD card for just $69.99, which is $30 off retail price.

This 512GB card carries Class 10, U3, and V30 ratings, meaning it can read and write at speeds of up to 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. It also carries an A2 rating, meaning that it can boot apps quickly with its 4000IOPS read and 2000IOPS minimum read and write speeds. It doesn't get much better than this.

Prime members can get this 512GB card for $69.99, $30 off the regular price, for the duration of the Prime Day sale (around 31 hours remaining as of publishing time). If you're looking for a good deal on a microSD card but don't need quite this much space, take a look here. And if you're in the market for other things as well, our Prime Day hub can be found here.