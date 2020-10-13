Prime Day is upon us, and with it comes a plethora of deals. You'll spot tons of tech sales today, but if you're looking for audio deals, you're in the right place: JBL's Boombox wireless Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $280 ($120 off) on Amazon.

JBL claims the Boombox can last up to 24 hours on a charge with its massive 20,000 mAh battery. You'll also be able to charge your phone straight from the speaker with dual USB ports, so you won't get caught with no audio source while you're out and about. The device boasts IPX7 waterproofing, so you'll have no worries if you get caught outside in the rain or at an especially wild pool party. The speaker also comes with a 30W amplifier, dual 20mm tweeters, and two JBL bass radiators, promising big sound with booming bass.

If you're looking for a hearty speaker you can take with you on the go, this might be the device for you. The huge battery and IPX7 waterproofing should allow you to take this speaker with you darn near anywhere. Grab the JBL Boombox in black, camouflage, or green for $280 ($120 off) at Amazon today.