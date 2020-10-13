Samsung's true-wireless Galaxy Buds came out in early 2019, but despite their relatively distant release date, they still offer great value for money. They were initially priced at a reasonable $130 when they hit the market, but they're now down to just $50 on eBay, which is $80 less than the initial MSRP.

When we reviewed them, we liked their design, sound quality, and battery life. With so much to offer, it's a shame not to snatch a pair at such a low price.

The product is listed in "open box" condition, however, the seller states "it comes in original packaging which may be slightly distressed. The item is 100% functional and in near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks." If you're fine with it not being perfectly untouched, you should go ahead and place your order, especially since the seller has a great track record with 99.2% positive feedback and the buds come with a 90-day warranty.