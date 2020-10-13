Today, Apple announced its latest family of phones: the iPhone 12, the 12 Mini, the 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max. One brand-new feature they all share is support for the fifth-generation mobile network technology known as 5G. For months, commentators and analysts have speculated that this fresh wireless whiz-bang could finally make 5G a going concern for smartphone buyers in the US. So, let's dive in: now that the iPhone finally has 5G, will 5G finally start to matter to ordinary people? Should you care about it?

No.