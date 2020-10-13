Android TV is being rebranded as Google TV, but who knows how long that will take. In the meantime, Sony has been working on updating older devices. The company's Android TVs from 2015 got updated to Oreo a few months ago, and now it looks like Android 9 Pie is coming to many devices from 2016 and later.

While the update includes mostly bug fixes and performance enhancements, the new release does combine video, album, and music apps into a single media player app, and adds support for HEVC 100/120Hz USB video playback on select models. Other Android 9 features include autofill passwords and app suggestions.

Sony is bringing Android 9 Pie to its D, E, F, and G generations of Android TVs from the latter half of 2016 to 2019. The new firmware bumps the version number up to 6.7115. It's rolling out now in Latin America, and should be coming to Europe by the end of the year. Sony hasn't specifically said when to expect the update to hit other regions, but it's only a matter of time now before US customers get a slice of the pie.