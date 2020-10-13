Prime Day is here, and that means lots of sweet tech deals. If you're looking for a good price on tablets, you're in luck, because Samsung isn't missing out on the action. It's running sales on its Galaxy Tab S7 and S6 tablets, with savings of up to $150 off at Amazon and Best Buy.

With the Galaxy Tab S7, you're really getting a powerhouse of a device. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ and features an 11-inch LCD screen with 6GB of RAM. On top of all that, you'll also get the S-Pen, a handy, addicting, little device to help navigate and take notes. The tablet also has an 8MP front camera, with a 13MP rear-facing, along with a 5MP ultra wide lens. All of that runs on an 8,000 mAh battery, to keep you going through the day.

All versions of the S7 are on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy, with the 128 GB model at $550 ($100 off), the 256GB model at $580 ($150 off), and the 512GB model at $680 ($150 off). While you're at it, don't miss out on deals on the Tab S6, also discounted up to $150.