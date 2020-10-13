Despite Google officially discontinuing the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in favor of the more modern Pixel 5, these handsets remain capable and still boast respectable specs. In fact, the devices aren't even a year old, making them perfectly decent phones to purchase. A standard Pixel 4 actually cost a whopping $800 when it came out, while you can now snatch one for as low as $449 on Amazon.

Both phones are powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM. In terms of cameras, they feature a 12.2MP main shooter, combined with a 16MP 2x zoom sensor on the rear, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The smaller Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch 1080p panel, while its larger sibling comes with a bigger 6.3-inch 1440p display, with both featuring OLED technology with 90Hz refresh and Ambient EQ.

As part of Prime Day, Amazon is currently offering $350 off all Pixel 4 and 4XL models, including 64GB and 128GB models, both in black and white, bringing the device's starting point down to just $449. Sadly, the deal is exclusive for Prime members, so you'll need a valid subscription to complete your purchase.

Once you're ready to make your purchase, use one of the links below to get yours.