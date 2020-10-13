Bluetooth earbuds are quick and convenient to use, and as wireless audio products grow in popularity, higher-quality options get cheaper. Right now you can snag a pair of Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds for just $69.99 — a full $30 off from Amazon and Best Buy.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 might not have the same Assistant integration as Google's Pixel Buds, but they provide a reliable experience when it comes to the essentials. These Bluetooth 5.0 buds provide a full seven hours of listening on a single charge, and the charging case extends that with an additional 21 hours. Audio quality should be adequate for all but the most discerning listeners with driver domes "inspired by the ultra-hard structure of diamonds" that maintain their rigidity even when vibrating at high frequencies.

The earbuds can be used independently, they offer touch controls for music, calls, and Assistant, and the case supports USB-C and wireless charging. There are two microphones on each bud with the latest cVc noise reduction technology. And if that wasn't enough, the icing on the cake is that Anker offers an app to customize the audio experience with HearID technology that creates custom EQ settings optimized for your ears.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are on sale for $69.99 at Amazon, but you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal there. Luckily, Best Buy is also selling the buds for the same price, and there's no membership requirement.