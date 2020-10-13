Getting a premium audio experience doesn't have to come at a premium price. If you're hoping to walk away from Prime Day with a fresh new pair of Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones, look no further than these deals from our friends at Cowin.
Cowin's over-the-ear headphones encompass a wide range of designs, needs, and price points. For instance, the affordable E7 ANC come in a variety of fun colors to match your unique style. The E7 Pro features an aluminum casing for a more premium aesthetic. Then the E9 supports AAC audio codecs for pristine sound quality, and its enhanced soft ear cushions create an even more comfortable listening experience.
All of the headphones featured in these Prime Day deals are equipped with active noise cancellation. Plus, they all feature an over-the-ear design and connect to your favorite smart devices via Bluetooth for the ultimate comfort and versatility.
To learn more about each pair of Cowin headphones — and more importantly, for links to these awesome deals — click on any of the discounts below.
- Buy
- E7 ANC — $46.99 ($13 off)
- E7 Pro — $63.99 ($26 off)
- SE7 — $79.99 ($20 off)
- SE7 Alexa — $89.99 ($40 off)
- E8 — $119.99 ($10 off)
- SE8 — $119.99 ($30 off)
- E9 — $129.99 ($40 off)
