Google introduced a refreshed Chromecast at its event last month. Complete with a remote and the new Google TV experience, the dongle gives fast access to your favorite shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. There's already some killer promotional bundle pricing, but now Google is making the deal even sweeter by sending out $10 credits — although not everyone has received the offer.

The Google Store credit comes in the form of an email to the Google account used to set up the new Chromecast. It gives eligible customers $10 to spend on products from the Google Store like the new Nest Audio speaker that works well with the TV dongle.

This is from the email some new Chromecast purchasers are receiving.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Google is sending this credit out to just anyone who bought the new Chromecast. Your mileage may vary depending on a variety of factors like where you bought the Chromecast and how often you frequent the Google Store.

I ordered the new Chromecast with Google TV from the Google Store the day it was announced, and haven't gotten any emails — although I'm keeping my fingers crossed. If you did buy Google's latest streaming dongle, keep an eye on your own inbox. And if you're still on the fence about trying out the new Chromecast, be sure to check out our full review.