Many new garage door motors have smart functionality built into them, but if you have an older model that's still kicking and have no plans to replace it anytime soon, Chamberlain's myQ smart garage door opener add-on is just $16.98 for Amazon Prime members right now.

This little gadget will let you open and close your garage door, as well as check if it's open or closed, from an app. Chamberlain says that this smart hub will add smart functionality to all major brands of garage door openers, so long as they were made after 1993 and have standard safety sensors. Amazon likes this product because it can push its Key in-garage delivery service, which it's actually offering a $30 Amazon credit for future Key deliveries with your first one. It's worth noting that myQ Google Assistant integration actually costs $1/month (only if you want to activate it by voice, the app will still work regardless), though there are occasional free promotions.

Today's price of $16.98 is the lowest we've ever seen, and it's hard to argue with paying this little money to add so much more functionality to your garage door. It is only for Prime members, and the deal is available until the end of Prime Day (31.5 more hours as of publishing time). Hit the link below to pick one of these bad boys up. To see more Prime Day deals, visit our hub here.