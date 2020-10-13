Prime Day 2020 rolls on, but we've got a great deal on a portable Bluetooth speaker whether you're an Amazon Prime subscriber or not. But this ain't just any Bluetooth speaker — the Bose SoundLink Revolve delivers balanced 360° sound rain or shine and is available now for $80 off.

The SoundLink Revolve has staying power having been around the marketplace for more than 3 years and it's for good reason: it's built to transmit sound not just in any direction, but in all directions. It's small, weighing in at just 1.5 lbs, yet enduring with a 12-hour battery life an IPX4 water resistance. It's also quite versatile with a screwthrad mount for most tripods and the ability to link up to other speakers for spread-out stereo output.

Bose has issued a discount for the Revolve — typically $200, it's down to $120 through October 14. You can also grab it at that price on Best Buy and Amazon — Prime or no. It's the same record low price as marked on Amazon that we reported on with another deal back in November.

