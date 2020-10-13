A lot of wireless headphones have been released over the last half-decade, but few have earned reputations as good as the QuietComfort models from Bose. If you've been eying a pair for yourself, but not quite ready to pull the trigger, Prime Day might finally push you over the edge. The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise-cancelling headphones are available for just $199, the lowest this model has ever been.

It's worth noting, this is not the version with Google Assistant. Instead, you'll have to take the Alexa variant if you want to take advantage of the steep discount. If you expect to use the voice assistant often, this may or may not be a good thing. All three colors are available on Amazon right now, including: Black, Silver, and Triple Midnight.

There have been several deals on the QC 35 ii over the last year, but the best of them only got down as low as $220, making this the best deal there has ever been. They may be a good gift for yourself or somebody else.