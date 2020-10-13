Arlo cameras are one of the most popular ones on the market, thanks to their advanced features, ease of use, and reliability. Sadly, they're far from being the cheapest, but this deal helps you get a bundle of Arlo Pro 3 cameras for up to $400 off.

The Pro 3's camera module has a 2K resolution and comes with an integrated spotlight, IR night vision, and two-way audio. The built-in 4,800mAh battery lets you place it virtually anywhere, including outdoors. Unlike the previous generation, the Pro 3 doesn't come with free storage, and you'll now have to pay $3 or $10 per month to save your footage on the cloud. Thankfully, you also have the ability to save data locally on a USB device.

Whether you're looking at getting just one camera or up to four, you're in luck, as several bundles are discounted. They're available in both black and white and sold on Amazon and Best Buy. When you're ready to buy, just use the links below to complete your purchase; you'll be able to change the color before completing your order. Make sure you also read our full review to learn more about the Arlo Pro 3.