It came a little late this year, but Prime Day is finally upon us. All day today and tomorrow, Amazon will be slinging deals on all kinds of goods — phones, tablets, smart home stuff, the whole nine. And we'll be right here, digging through the pile and sharing all the good stuff with you, our dear readers.
What you see here now is just a sampling; there are still tons of deals to be added to this list. It'll be updated regularly for the duration of the event.
Featured: Roborock Prime Day Deals
Roborock, the tech company known for making some of the smartest robotic vacuums on the market, has unleashed Prime Day discounts on several of its most popular products. Save up to hundreds on the essential E3 all the way up to the flagship S6 MaxV. Keep in mind that each of these offers take place on specific days and times, so you’ll need to be vigilant if you want to sweep up the right vacuum for you.
- Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off)
- October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)
- Roborock S5 Max — $439.99 ($109 off)
- October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)
- Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off)
- October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)
- Roborock E3 — $223.99 ($116 off)
- October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)
Phones
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 – $749.99, $250 off
- Galaxy Note20 – $749.99, $250 off
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra – $1,199.99, $250 off
- Galaxy S10 – $574.99, $155 off
- Galaxy A71 – $419.99, $80 off
- Galaxy A21 – $199.99, $50 off
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
Tablets, Kindles, & Chromebooks
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
- Fire 7
- 16GB
- With ads – $39.99, $10 off
- Without ads – $64.99, $10 off
- 32GB
- With ads – $69.99, $10 off
- Without ads – $84.99, $10 off
- 16GB
- Fire HD 8 – $54.99, $35 off
- With accessories – $87.97, $45 off
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition – $79.99, $60 off
- 32GB with Bluetooth headset – $114.98, $60 off
- Fire HD 8 Plus – $74.99, $35 off
- With Wireless Charging Dock – $129.98, $35 off
- Fire HD 10 – $79.99, $70 off
- With accessories – $139.96, $70 off
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition – $129.99, $70 off
Kindles
- Kindle (2020) – $59.99, $30 off
- With accessories – $94.97, $30 off
- Kindle Paperwhite – $79.99, $50 off
- With accessories – $119.97, $60 off
- Kindle Oasis – $174.99, $70 off
- With accessories – $204.97, $75 off
- Kindle Kids Edition – $74.99, $35 off
- With accessories – $92.97, $30 off
Chromebooks
Pixelbook Go (i5/16GB RAM) – $909.09, $90.09 off
Chromeboxes
- Acer Chromebox CXI3 – $229.99, $40 off
Smart home & security
Networking
- eero mesh WiFi 3-pack – $174, $75 off
- eero mesh WiFi 2-pack – $118, $51 off
- eero mesh WiFi single – $69, $3o off
- eero Beacon range extender – $104, $45 off
Automation
- ecobee SmartThermostat – $199, $50 off
- e3 ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat – $149, $20 off
- Satechi Dual Smart Outlet – $29.99, $30 off
- Ring A19 smart bulb starter kit – $40.99, $19 off
- Ring Solar Pathlight 2-pack – $68.99, $20 off
- Ring low-voltage lighting transformer – $83.99, $37 off
Robot vacuums
- OZMO T8 AIVI – $649.99 with on-page coupon, $50 off (ends 10/17)
- OZMO T5 – $449.99, $150 off (ends 10/14)
Smart security
- Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot – $199.99, $80 off
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $119.99 off
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 – $169.99, ~$90 off
- Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Show 5 – $189.99, $149 off
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020)
- With Echo Dot – $69.99, $69.99 off
- With Ring Chime – $99.98, $20 off
- Ring Spotlight Cam Wired with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $139 off
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery with Echo Show 5 – $149.99, $139 off
- Ring outdoor motion sensor – $14.99, $10 off
- Ring Stick Up Cam with Echo Dot – $79.99, $59.99 off
- Ring Stick Up Cam 2-pack with Echo Dot – $159.98, $40 off
- Ring Indoor Cam – $44.99, $15 off
- Encode Smart Wifi Deadbolt with Echo Dot – $219.99, $79.99 off
- August Smart Lock Pro with Echo Dot 3rd gen – $154.99, $93.22 off
- Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit – $149.99, $100 off
- Blink Mini indoor camera – $24.99, $10 off
- Blink indoor 2-camera kit – $89.99, $50 off
- ecobee Home Security Bundle – $229.99, $108.99 off
- Blue by ADT Indoor Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- Blue by ADT Wireless Outdoor Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
- Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera – $159.99 with on-page coupon, $40 off
Odds & ends
- AmazonBasics Alexa Microwave – $59.99, $40 off
- With Echo Dot – $59.99, $50 off
- Amazon Smart Oven
- With Echo Dot – $214.99, $85 off
- With Echo Show 5 – $244.99, $89.99 off
- Aura Frames Carver
- Aura Frames – $159, $40 off
- Echo Wall Clock Mickey Mouse Edition – $34.99, $15 off
Headphones & earbuds
Noise-canceling headphones
- Bose QC35 II – $199, $150 off
- Cowin SE7 Alexa – $99.99, $30 off
- Cowin SE7 – $79.99, $30 off
- Cowin E7 Pro – $63.99, $26 off
- Cowin E7 – $47.99, $12 off
- Cowin SE8 – $119.99, $30 off
- Cowin E8 – $109.99, $20 off
- Cowin E9 – $129.99, $40 off
True wireless earbuds
- Echo Buds – $79.99, $50 off
- Back Bay Duet 50 Pro – $49.99, $5 off
- Back Bay Duet 50 Slim – $47.70, $5.29 off
- Cowin KY02C – $33.99, $9 off
- Tribit FlyBuds NC – $39.59 with code PMD34OFF, $20.40 0ff
Bluetooth earbuds
- Back Bay Wireless + Wired EQ-40 – $35.99, $4 off
Smart & Bluetooth speakers
Smart displays
- Echo Show 5 – $44.99, $15 off
- With Blink Mini indoor camera – $49.99, $25 off
- With Amazon smart plug – $49.99, $30 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug and adjustable stand – $64.97, $70 off
- With Blink outdoor 2-camera kit – $119.99, $149.99 off
- Echo Show 8 – $64.99, $35 off
- With Amazon smart plug – $69.99, $40 off
- With Amazon smart plug and adjustable stand – $89.97, $90 off
- Echo Show 2nd gen – $149.99, $80 off
- With 2 Philips Hue bulbs – $149.99, $109.99 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $154.99, $99.99 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug and adjustable stand – $179.97, $105 off
Smart speakers & audio streaming
- Echo Dot 3rd gen – $18.99, $21 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $23.99, $40.99 off
- With Lifx bulb – $18.99, $29.99 off
- With wall mount – $31.98, $25 offf
- With Baby Yoda stand – $38.94, $26 off
- Echo Studio with 2 Philips Hue bulbs – $149.99, $80 off
- Echo Flex – $9.99, $15 off
- With Amazon Smart Plug – $14.99, $20 off
- With Smart Clock – $21,98, $18 off
- With Smart Night Light – $21.98, $18 off
- With Smart Motion Sensor – $21.98, $18 off
- Echo Link – $139.99 ($60 off)
- Echo Link Amp – $209.99, $90 off
- Acton II Alexa Voice – $169.99, $130 off (Starting October 14)
Bluetooth speakers
- Marshall Stockwell Black & Brass – $129.99, $70 off (today only)
- Urbanears Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $119.99, $80 off (ends 10/17)
- Back Bay Newbury – $27.99, $12 off
- Tribit StormBox Micro – $34.99 with code PMDBTS10, $15 off (ends 10/16)
TVs & video streaming
- Fire TV Stick 4K – $29.99, $20 off
- Fire TV Cube – $79.99, $40 off
- Fire TV Recast – $129.99, $100 off
- 32" 720p Insignia Fire TV – $109.99, ~$2o off
- 32" 720p Toshiba Fire TV – $119.99, $60 off
- 39" 720p Insignia Fire TV – $139.99, ~$20 off
- 43" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $199.99, ~$20 off
- 43" 4K Toshiba Fire TV – $209.99, ~$40 off
- 50" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $249.99, ~$50 off
- 50" 4K Toshiba Tire TV – $259.99, $120 off
- 55" 4K Insignia Fire TV – $289.99, ~$90 off
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 – $127.95, $72 off
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle – $189, $106 off
Accessories
- Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad – $89.99, $20 off
- Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger – $39.99, $20 off
- Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter – $59.99, $20 off
- Satechi USB-C to USB 3.0 Adapter Cable – $11.99, $3 off
- Satechi Type-C PD Wireless Charger – $19.99, $20 off
- Echo Auto – $19.99, $30 off
Games & toys
- GoCube connected Rubik's cube – $49.95, $10 off
Miscellaneous
- Up to 25 percent back when you shop with an Amazon store card
Drones
- Mavic Mini Fly More Combo – $399, $100 off
Action cameras
- Insta360 ONE R TWIN Edition – $407, $72.99 off
- Insta360 ONE R 1-inch Edition – $467, $82.99 off
- Insta360 ONE R Ultimate Kit – $648, $141.96 off
- Insta360 GO – $159, $40.99 off
- Insta360 Pro 2 – $4,725, $526 off
Like we said at the top, there are still plenty of bargains to come. Check back often for more fresh deals.
