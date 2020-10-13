It came a little late this year, but Prime Day is finally upon us. All day today and tomorrow, Amazon will be slinging deals on all kinds of goods — phones, tablets, smart home stuff, the whole nine. And we'll be right here, digging through the pile and sharing all the good stuff with you, our dear readers.

What you see here now is just a sampling; there are still tons of deals to be added to this list. It'll be updated regularly for the duration of the event.

Featured: Roborock Prime Day Deals

Roborock, the tech company known for making some of the smartest robotic vacuums on the market, has unleashed Prime Day discounts on several of its most popular products. Save up to hundreds on the essential E3 all the way up to the flagship S6 MaxV. Keep in mind that each of these offers take place on specific days and times, so you’ll need to be vigilant if you want to sweep up the right vacuum for you.

Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off) October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)

Roborock S5 Max — $439.99 ($109 off) October 13 at 12:00 a.m. to October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (48 hours)

Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off) October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)

Roborock E3 — $223.99 ($116 off) October 13 at 10:00 p.m. to October 14 at 10:00 p.m. (24 hours)



This is a post about a great deal on a product we'd write about anyway, but Roborock has paid us to make sure you see it. If you want to support Android Police, buying this product is a great way to do that.

Phones

Samsung

Google

Pixel 4 64GB – $449, $350 off 128GB – $549, $350 off

Pixel 4 XL 64GB – $549, $350 off 128GB – $649, $350 off



Tablets, Kindles, & Chromebooks

Tablets

Kindles

Chromebooks

Pixelbook Go (i5/16GB RAM) – $909.09, $90.09 off

Chromeboxes

Acer Chromebox CXI3 – $229.99, $40 off

Smart home & security

Networking

Automation

Robot vacuums

Smart security

Odds & ends

Headphones & earbuds

Noise-canceling headphones

True wireless earbuds

Bluetooth earbuds

Smart & Bluetooth speakers

Smart displays

Smart speakers & audio streaming

Bluetooth speakers

TVs & video streaming

Wearables

Accessories

Games & toys

Miscellaneous

Up to 25 percent back when you shop with an Amazon store card

Drones

Mavic Mini Fly More Combo – $399, $100 off

Action cameras

Like we said at the top, there are still plenty of bargains to come. Check back often for more fresh deals.