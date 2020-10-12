Google may have released a new Chromecast earlier this month, but Roku was offering dongles paired with remotes long before Google joined the scene. The Roku Express brings HD streaming and to any HDMI-equipped TV, and it's on sale right now for around $21 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Roku.

The Roku Express boasts an understated compact design. It might look boring compared to Google's new product, but it's not designed to stand out — it even comes with mounting adhesive so you can stick it wherever it blends in best. The included remote doesn't have voice capabilities itself, but the Roku platform itself is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

This dongle offers access to free TV, live news, movies, and more thanks to the inclusion of the Roku channel. Plus, the company has a helpful app that lets you listen privately with connected headphones when you don't want to disturb other people in the house.

If you're in the market to upgrade your dumb TV but don't want to break the budget, picking up a Roku Express for just $21.99 (or just $21 from Amazon) sounds like a smart move. You'd better hurry though — the deal only lasts through October 17 or while supplies last.