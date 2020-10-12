Many newer cars have wireless charging built in, and pretty much every car nowadays has Bluetooth audio. But for those of us with older cars without those niceties, the iOttie wireless car charger, now discounted by $15 to $39.99 on Amazon, is one of the only ways to play audio and charge at the same time.

This wireless car charger comes with both CD and vent mounts in the box, so you can choose whichever mounting solution works better for you. It wireless charges at up to 10W for Android devices. I'm currently using a regular iOttie mount in my older BMW, and the problem is that my Pixel 4 XL can't charge and play music through the USB-C port at the same time. Bluetooth solutions for my car are much more expensive, so I just ordered one of these.

$39.99 is an all-time low price for this; the lowest price previously was $49.99. As usual with Amazon, shipping is free. Hit the link below to pick one up.