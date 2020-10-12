In the midst of partnering with Quibi and baking 5G cakes, T-Mobile has found time to push new updates to the REVVLRY phones released last summer. The third generation of T-Mobile's own-brand budget devices is finally receiving Android 10 with smart reply, dark mode, and much more.
Build number QPW30.142-Q3-28-25 has been rolling out since late last month, and brings Android 10 to the REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ devices. The update also includes the August security patch, although that's already a couple months old at this point.
When T-Mobile brought them to the market last year, we learned that the REVVLRY is basically a Moto G7 Play while the REVVLRY+ is pretty much the Moto G7 Plus, which was not sold in North America. Motorola began rolling out Android 10 to the standard G7 Plus way back in January, so it's a little disappointing that REVVLRY+ owners had to wait this long. Although I guess people who buy carrier-branded phones probably don't care that much about speedy updates anyway.
