Anker makes a series of projectors under its Nebula branding, and we really liked the Nebula Capsule II when we reviewed it last year. Today, Amazon is offering up a variety of Nebula projectors running Android with savings of up to 34% off — including the brand-new Cosmos Max with 4K HDR10 support and 1500 lumens.

There are four models on sale today ranging from the $244.99 Nebula Apollo to the $1,189 Nebula Cosmos Max. Each of the projectors is portable and runs Android, but the output resolution gets higher with the prices. There's a projector for every situation, like the Mars II that comes with a ceiling mount. Some of them can even perform additional features like serving as a Bluetooth speaker.

Whether you're looking for a quality projector that won't break the bank, or a pricier option with all the top-of-the-line features, Amazon has you covered. Don't dawdle on this deal, because it only lasts one day. And check out our full reviews of the Anker Nebula Mars II and the Anker Nebula Capsule II.