Samsung just released the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, but last year's Tab S6 is still one of the best Android tablets around, thanks to its high-quality AMOLED screen and flagship-class Snapdragon chipset. It seems like Samsung is looking to clear out old inventory, as the Tab S6 has dropped to $499.99 at multiple stores.

The regular Galaxy Tab S6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 128GB of internal storage, 6GB RAM, a 1600x2560 Super AMOLED screen with HDR and stylus support, and AKG-tuned side speakers. There is an SD card, but if you want more space for apps (Samsung disables support for adoptable storage on its phones), the model with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM is available for $50 more.

The Galaxy Tab S6 originally shipped with Android 9 Pie, but it has been since updated to Android 10, and it should be upgraded to v11 at some point. While there is an S Pen in the box, the keyboard attachment featured in most of the Tab S6's product images is sadly sold separately.