Samsung is launching its cheapest 5G handset yet in the form of the Galaxy A42 5G. These A-series devices have come to represent excellent value, especially when compared with Samsung's pricey flagship S and Note series. Our reviews for the recent A11, A21, and A71 5G were largely positive, so there's good reason to believe the Galaxy A42 5G will be worth considering.

With an upper mid-range 5G SoC like the Snapdragon 750G and quad rear cameras, it'll go up against phones like the OnePlus Nord. The A42 5G has a large sAMOLED display with a u-shaped camera cutout that honestly looks a little dated in 2020, but the rear has an intriguing pattern below its square 4-camera module. The primary lens has a 48MP sensor, and it's flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide plus 5MP depth and macro, which is practically identical to the Nord.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4GB Storage 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Display 6.6″ HD+ sAMOLED Rear cameras 48MP primary (AF, f/1.8), 8MP wide-angle (FF, f/2.2), 5MP depth (FF, f/2.4), 5MP (FF, f/2.4) Front camera 20MP (FF, f/2.2) Battery 5,000 mAh (15W charging) Other In-display fingerprint scanner Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm Weight 193g Colors Black, white, Gray Price £349 / €369

At £349, the Galaxy A42 5G is £30 cheaper than the OnePlus Nord, although it has to be said that there are some considerable downgrades. The base Nord model has a beefier Snapdragon 765G processor, twice as much RAM (4 vs 8GB), and a 90Hz display — oh and there's an extra front camera for those who take a lot of selfies. Unless you have your heart set on getting a Samsung phone, it will probably be hard to recommend this latest Galaxy over OnePlus's budget mid-ranger — the value proposition just isn't the same.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will be available from November 6 in the UK, costing £349. In Germany and other European markets, it'll cost €369.