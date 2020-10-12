OnePlus phones are among the most powerful around and sport high refresh rate displays, so it makes sense to target mobile gamers. There are already a number of titles that can be played at 90 or 120 frames per second, and now Fortnite is joining the list. A new partnership with Epic Games sees the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro as the first mobile devices to run Fortnite at 90 FPS.

Most phones are only capable of hitting framerates of 30 or 60 FPS for Fortnite, so this is likely to be a well-received feature addition. It also shows how much Epic Games values mobile gamers, or rather how popular Fortnite is on mobile devices. Up to now, you'd need a PC or iPad Pro to manage 90 FPS or higher in Fortnite. Even the current console generation isn't this capable, and graphical fidelity clearly isn't everything in the world of battle royale shooters.

Unfortunately, OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones with 90Hz displays are still only able to reach 60 FPS with Fortnite, but this may change in the future. If you use the OnePlus Game Space app — which was just updated with custom Instant Games — you can install Fortnite with "One Touch," a feature that coincides with the launch of the game in India.