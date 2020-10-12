It's been quite a while since Lenovo last released a ThinkPad-branded Chromebook, but it's now back with the C13 Yoga convertible. The productivity-focused machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Series processor and comes with a slew of ports and features. It starts at $579, although a range of optional extras can be added to configure the ThinkPad to your needs.

This new ThinkPad comes wrapped in a lightweight aluminum chassis with an eye-catching blue sheen — the whole thing weighs in at 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and is 15.5mm thin. It's not entirely clear what the base model includes, but optional features such as a fingerprint sensor, "world-facing camera," and garaged pen can be added for a price. The HD webcam has a privacy shutter, as you'd expect from a ThinkPad, and the selection of ports includes two USB Type-C (3.2, Gen 2), two USB Type-A (3.2, Gen 1), and one HDMI 2.0. It charges over USB-C, and there's also a headphone jack and SD card slot.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are on board. Dual stereo speakers and dual mics should hopefully make for half-decent audio and call quality, a must for any business laptop in 2020. The display is a 13.3-inch FHD IPS, although other configurations might be possible. Lenovo suggests that a 4K OLED model could be made available upon request. Its 360-degree Yoga hinge lends itself to various possibilities in terms of workflow, so it could suit a variety of enterprise or education consumers. Depending on how it performs, it could also be attractive to regular customers too.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga will be available for purchase shortly from Lenovo's site — it'll be interesting to see how much the optional extras add to the starting price of $579.