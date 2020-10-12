Huawei is preparing to take the wraps off the Mate 40 lineup, and a date has been set: October 22nd. To continue the hype, the company has just posted a short video to its YouTube channel with the tagline "Unprecedented Power is Coming," which gives us some pretty lofty expectations.

The video is less than a minute long and simply goes through the ten generations of Huawei Mate phones, starting with the first Mate in 2013. It doesn't really give us any new info on any of the Mate 40-series phones, but it does hint at the phone being very powerful. We did see some Mate 40 Pro renders a couple months back with a Galaxy S6 edge-style curved display, but details have otherwise been relatively sparse.

The event will take place at 2pm CEST on October 22nd. For our US readers, that's 8am Eastern Time and 5am Pacific Time, so be prepared to get up early if you're a Huawei fan.