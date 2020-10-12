The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are some of the best earbuds you can buy right now, especially if you're not a fan of the in-ear design of the company's newest Buds Live. The Buds+ were originally priced at $150, but now you can get refurbished models from Best Buy for just $59.99. That's a screaming deal, but you have to hurry.

These are in-ear earbuds with active noise cancelling, both Type-C and wireless charging, solo mode support (so you can use one earbud by itself), and excellent sound quality. Battery life is also a high point, as you can get around eight hours with ANC off, or around 5-6 hours with ANC on. See our full review for more details.

Best Buy originally had all three colors available, but only the white buds are left in stock. The sale is only live for the remainder of today, so if you're interested, you shouldn't wait long.