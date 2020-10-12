Google just announced the Pixel 5 and 4a (5G) last week, but the 5G-less Pixel 4a undoubtedly remains one of the most attractive packages of the year. Its flagship camera, its long battery life, and three years of day-one software updates make it an absolute no-brainer at an enticing price — no wonder we're calling it "a Nexus by any other name" in our review. Our friends at Chargeasap also love the phone a lot and have decided to do a giveaway with us. Here's everything you need to know.

The Pixel 4a is powered by the midrange Snapdragon 730G that provides enough oomph for almost anything you could throw at it. It's supported by 6GB of RAM and a 3140mAh battery, giving you plenty of room for multitasking while achieving all-day battery life. The Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inch AMOLED screen that doesn't leave much to desire. The 12MP camera is identical to the one you can find in Google's recent flagships. The phone is rounded out by 128GB of storage.

Even though the Pixel 4a has a great battery life, you'll have to charge it at some point. That's where our sponsor Chargeasap comes in. It has just celebrated another successful Kickstarter campaign with its latest products, the world's fastest and smallest GaN USB-C chargers, coming in two variants: The Omega 100W and the Omega 200W.

The compact 200W version weighs only 220g (0.49lb), which is comparable to conventional 100W bricks. But it has four ports: Two 100W USB-C ports can simultaneously charge two 16-inch MacBook Pros at full speed, and two additional USB-A ports are capable of fast-charging almost any Android phone out there, including the Pixel 4a. The ports support standards like QC3.0, VOOC, SCP, AFC, and FCP. The Omega 100W is even smaller and lighter (120g/0.26lb) and still comes with three two 100W USB-C ports and one USB-A connector, allowing you to charge up to three devices simultaneously.

Chargeasap's secret to this small form factor lies in the novel semiconductor material it uses: GaN, or gallium nitride. It's more efficient than the traditionally used silicon, allowing the technology to shrink while still handling higher currents. GaN circuits are about ten times smaller than silicon-based ones. Thanks to improved cooling mechanisms, the dreaded overheating issues first-gen GaN chargers were plagued by aren't a problem with these models.

If you want to get your hands on one of these, support Chargeasap's Kickstarter campaign. It has long surpassed its funding goal and the company has successfully shipped a ton of products following earlier campaigns, so you don't need to worry about losing the money you invest. But be quick: The campaign is almost over, and it's your last chance to get them for the early bird price of $80 and $45 (50% off the MSRP), respectively.

The contest will run from October 6, 2020 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on October 12, 2020. Two winners will be selected to receive a Google Pixel 4a in black. This contest is open to all participants in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Singapore, New Zealand, and Hong Kong. Good luck!

