Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live were only released a couple months ago, but we're already starting to see decent sales. Now you can get the earbuds for as low as $135 from Amazon-owned Woot, a discount of $35 from the typical price.

The Galaxy Buds Live are truly-wireless earbuds, featuring 12mm AKG-tuned speakers, active noise cancellation, up to 29 hours of battery life (with ANC and Bixby off), Bluetooth 5.0 support, wireless charging and Type-C charging in the case, and IPX2 water/dust protection. We gave the Buds Live an 8/10 in our review for their excellent comfort and good sound quality, but the active noise cancellation isn't as good as on some competing products.

The earbuds are available from Amazon-owned Woot at the link below, though the sale is live for today only (October 12). If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can buy them for just $134.99. All colors are available.