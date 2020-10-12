Welcome to Monday, everyone. Since this is a long weekend for some, we have a solid sales list for the beginning of the week. We also have a few standouts worth sharing, so if you're looking for one of the best escape room games on the platform, you can pick up The House of Da Vinci at a discount. If you're a fan of RPGs, then the sale on Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition might be of interest, and if you prefer quirky arcade games, then the sale on Peace, Death! should be right up your alley. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Learn Computer Science, IT, Programming(Coding) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Life Changing Books, Biographies, Self Help Books $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- LoveNeuro: Student-Led Neuroscience App $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Password Manager : Store & Manage Passwords. $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sound Sampler $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Streak Alarm for Snapchat (Streak Reminder) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CarBux - car lease, car loan & payments calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fem Menstrual Calendar $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sendmate (share files using wifi) $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CineLenses $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- IKONOMIKON - the memory game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Lootbox RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Final Castle Defence : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Blossom Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Caveman Chuck Adventure $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Tower $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Idle Poo Factory VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shiroimono icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- iLOOK Icon pack UX THEME $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flat Pixel Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Pixel Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flat Pixel White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexagon Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Geology Toolkit Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- This is Betsy - A Contrary Girl $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PDF Utility - PDF Tools - PDF Reader $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- PythonPad: Learn Python Programming Language [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Money Manager (Elephant Bookkeeping) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radar, Hurricanes, Lightning & Alerts - eRadar HD $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Screen Lock (AdFree) $8.50 -> $5.94; Sale ends in 5 days
- Text Neck PRO - Forward Head Posture Correction $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Launcher Prime - No ads, Customize, Fresh $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hydro Coach PRO - Drink water $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- File Manager Pro for TV Wear Cloud USB OTG Cast $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Launcher Pro - Pixel App Launcher $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Imperial Settlers: Roll & Write $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Neuroshima Convoy card game $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Tides of Time $5.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel $4.73 -> $1.67; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Quest $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Quest 2 $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- DRAW CHILLY $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Edge Ball $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OVIVO - Black and White Platformer Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Story of a Gladiator $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- WHO IS AWESOME $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mortal Crusade: Sword of Knight $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 7: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 5: Ice Queen $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Simulator Z - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Visione for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oxigen Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fiction KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fiction REBORN $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Finesta KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flamingo KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flawless KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixture for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rabbit KLWP Presets $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
