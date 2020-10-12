Welcome to Monday, everyone. Since this is a long weekend for some, we have a solid sales list for the beginning of the week. We also have a few standouts worth sharing, so if you're looking for one of the best escape room games on the platform, you can pick up The House of Da Vinci at a discount. If you're a fan of RPGs, then the sale on Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition might be of interest, and if you prefer quirky arcade games, then the sale on Peace, Death! should be right up your alley. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 33 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games