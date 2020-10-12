Although Motorola has been slow to roll out Android 10 to most of its devices globally, the company is at least keeping developers happy with steady kernel source releases. Over the past few weeks, Motorola has released updated source code packages for most of its phones, accelerating the creation of custom ROMs and recovery partitions.

In the time since Motorola released kernel sources for the Edge+, the company has released additional source packages for most of its other phones running Android 10. The full list is below, with links to each relevant GitHub page.

Moto One Zoom (parker)

Moto One Fusion (astro)

Moto One 5G/Moto G 5G Plus (nairo)

Moto E 2020 (ginna)

Moto G Stylus (sofiap)

Moto G7 Plus (lake)

Moto G8 (rav)

Moto G8 Plus (doha)

Moto G8 Power (sofiar)

Moto G8 Play (lima_32)

Moto G9 Play (guamp)

Moto Z4 (foles)

Moto Razr 5G (smith)

We'll continue updating this list as Motorola releases more kernel source packages. While it would be nice to see Motorola release fewer phones, the company is doing a decent job at publishing source code for each device.