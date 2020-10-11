We were profoundly impressed with the performance of Google's new Nest Audio in our recent review. As we wait for the rest of the Launch Night In products like the Pixel 5 to actually materialize, the Nest Audio is currently available and shipping. So we're curious to know: Did you buy one?
The new Nest Audio has some substantial improvements over the original Google Home. Among other things, it swaps the original's lonely 50mm driver for two: a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter. It also crams in quite a lot more interior space for superior volume and bass, plus a new machine learning chip for more and better on-device command recognition. Ostensibly it's able to learn from you to improve performance over time (at a minimum, remembering and onboarding your most frequently-used commands), but either way, it's faster than it was before.
Frankly, we think it's a bargain at $99, and it earned our coveted Most Wanted accolade. The only potential bummer is the lack of hardware audio input.
So have you picked up one — or maybe even more than one?
