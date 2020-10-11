Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have an excellent open-world action RPG called 9th Dawn III, an enjoyable educational game starring Rayman's Rabbids, and a fantastic puzzle-based platformer recently developed for the Commodore 64 that's made the jump to Android. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of October 5th, 2020.

Games

9th Dawn III RPG

9th Dawn III is the culmination of the last two titles in the action-RPG series, and it offers a boatload of polish, not to mention tons of loot to collect as you explore the game's vast open-world. Think "2D Skyrim," and you're getting close. While the second game in the series had no controller support and an odd jump mechanic, both issues are fixed in the third release. So whether you want to play using the touchscreen or a physical controller, both options are available, and they both work great. Seriously, this is a fantastic port that should provide hundreds of hours of dungeon-exploring fun, so don't miss out. There's even a free demo available for those that want to check out how the game plays.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Rabbids Coding!

Rabbids Coding is a free educational game for kids 7+, and while it's been around on PC for a bit, this week marks the official release on mobile. Much like the Sega game Chu Chu Rocket, the player will choose from a selection of blocks that offer commands for the game's inhabitants. The goal is to force these inhabitants through each stage's door by providing the proper order for your directions, which should ideally teach the player the basics of coding.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Millie and Molly

Millie and Molly is styled like an old-school pixel-based platformer from the Commodore 64 era (this is actually a newly-developed game for the C64 that was published recently), and it's pretty dang fun. More or less, this is a puzzle-based platformer, so it will be your job to interact with obstacles in order to make your way to each level's goal. What's cool is that the developer has embraced an old-school look, to the point you can choose from an 8-bit and 16-bit theme, and both suit the game well. So don't let the graphics fool you. Millie and Molly is a quality release.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Auro

Talk about a blast from the past. I remember testing Auro way back in 2016, but since then, I've lost track of the title, so I am unsure if it was pulled from the Play Store in recent years, or simply never saw a complete version released on Android. Either way, the game is back under a new listing, and it offers a complete experience, just like the PC release. So if you'd like to take a trip down memory lane to play this turn-based tactical dungeon-crawler, you can grab your copy today.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Solitaire VS

Okay, so there are tons of solitaire games already available on the play store, but how many of them can boast online multiplayer? While it seems counterintuitive to offer a solitaire game that's actually multiplayer, that's precisely what we have here, and the developer has indeed designed a system that works within the frame of this familiar card game. Basically, you'll compete for high-scores, so if you're a solitaire fanatic who's always wanted to see how your skills stack up, then this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Before Dark

Before Dark is a neon-lit platformer, and while the graphics may at first look pretty simple, the theme suits the game well. Of course, like many platformers, there's a twist, and so you won't be able to jump, and will instead have to use the game's environments to your advantage to get around. Also, if you hang around inside of a level for too long, you'll die. So speedy runs through each stage are definitely recommended, which means trial and error is the name of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Plant The World - Multiplayer Location Based Game

Plant The World reminds me of early location-based games such as Parallel Kingdom. Much like that defunct title, you'll venture out onto a real-world map, and in this particular instance, you'll grow trees in competition with the rest of the game's players. As you would expect, competing players can come in and wreck your plot of trees, but you can return the favor, so a good offense is also a good defense. While I can't say collecting and growing trees is all that interesting, I suppose if you miss those old Kingdom games, Plant The World is a solid substitute.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Dreamy Tiles

Dreamy Tiles is a stylish arcade game where you'll move from tile to tile in order to get to the end of each stage. There are over 20 stages to complete, and the game can be challenging, though once you've worked your way through, there are few reasons to revisit. Luckily more levels are coming soon, so at least the developer is active and responsive. Here's hoping those new levels bring many more hours of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 apiece

Force Master

Force Master comes from VOODOO, a publisher that pumps out causal games. As you would expect, this is a casual release, though I totally enjoyed the gameplay thanks to its design. You see, it will be your job to shove large crowds of people with the power of your mind, and there's something very satisfying about this gameplay. So if you've ever felt aggravated enough that you wanted to shove groups of literal people, why not give this game a try as a better way to relieve stress that won't ultimately get you arrested.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

Hyperforma

Hyperforma is a gorgeous puzzle game that originally landed on iOS two years ago, and while we already covered the premium version's Android release back in August, a free-to-play version that sports a game unlock is now available as well. It will be your job to rotate and interact with colorful objects in order to solve each puzzle by reaching the object's core, which is actually pretty enjoyable. So despite the title's late arrival, this is definitely a quality puzzle game worth exploring, and now you can test it out for free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

AMazing TD - A Mazing Tower Defense

AMazing TD is a vibrant tower defense game, and while its design looks simple, the TD gameplay holds its own. Better yet, the dev is responsive, so if you run into any issues, let them know. All in all, what sets this release apart from the wide selection of TD games on the Play Store is the fact all levels are randomly generated, and since the game only ends when you die, you could potentially play this release forever. So if you're looking for longevity, you've found it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $25.99

RPG Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom

Surprisingly Kemco is still pumping out cookie-cutter JRPGs on Android, and RPG Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom is the latest title from the studio to receive an English patch. As the title reveals, you'll play as a blacksmith who will slowly level up their skills in order to create stronger equipment, which will come in handy when delving into dungeons. So if this sounds good to you, you can check out the game through the free version, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the premium release listed here or simply pay unlock the game in the free release through an IAP.

Monetization: $7.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Masketeers : Idle Has Fallen

Masketeers : Idle Has Fallen is clearly an idle game, though a few RPG mechanics are also present. So like most team-based RPGs, you'll click on buttons at the bottom of the screen to pull off moves, and this is how you will grind through the game as you earn new powers. It's a basic setup that combines two of the most popular genres in mobile right now, and at the very least, the graphics are pleasant, even if the gameplay only offers the same boring mechanics we've all seen a hundred times before.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Funko Pop! Blitz

If you already have a low opinion of the Funko Pop brand, you're going to hate Funko Pop! Blitz. It would seem the brand is still concentrating its efforts on casuals, so of course, the company hired a developer to create a match-3 title out of its collectible figurines. As you would expect, the goal is to collect these figures, which is why this title is stuffed with in-app purchases that range up to $100 per item. On top of the horrible monetization, you can clearly see the game's design leaves a lot to be desired since it looks more like a flash game that anything that could ever demand $100 purchases. So like all free-to-play match-3 titles, progression is gated behind RNG that's alleviated by spending money.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Dashero: Sword & Magic (Roguelite Offline)

Dashero: Sword & Magic is a new release that's still a little rough around the edges, but what's there is an agreeable roguelike that sports a friendly theme. The game can be played offline, though it already offers greedy in-app purchases, so despite the claim that the title isn't pay-to-win, it would seem IAPs are still a major focus. As you would expect of a game of this nature, a battle pass is present as well, clearly showing that monetization was much more important than releasing a fun game for everyone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Trial Xtreme 4: Extreme Bike Racing Champions

Mobile gaming has been around long enough that remasters are starting to pop up, and Trial Xtreme 4 Remastered is one of those titles. It would appear the original Trials-like arcade game was popular enough to gain 10 million downloads, so it makes sense the dev would like to revisit that success with the release of a more polished version. Still, this is a free-to-play title that's absolutely stuffed with in-app purchases, and for such a simple racing game, I can't say any of those purchases are worth it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

