OnePlus is on the verge of releasing another flagship, but new hardware isn't the only thing coming soon. Zen Mode debuted last year and is now gaining new features worthy of a 2.0 label, including support for group rooms so you can disconnect together and five new themes that bring a revamped look and feel to the experience.

Zen Mode 2.0 introduces a multi-user feature that allows for the creation of rooms. Users can invite other people to the room with an invitation code, and it won't be limited to OnePlus devices — the company says "any brand of phone" will work. After the Group Zen ends, the app will offer an option to take a photo to commemorate the meaningful moment.

The room creation process in Zen Mode 2.0.

The entire app is also getting a design overhaul. Five themes are now included: Ocean, Space, Grassland, Sunrise, and Meditation. OnePlus says this refresh is about making the look of the app more in line with the whole zen concept. The themes are made to reflect how users feel in the moment, and can be easily swapped between by swiping to the left or right.

Ocean, Space, Grassland, Sunrise, and Meditation themes.

Finally, there are new duration options for Zen Mode 2.0 so users can zone out for one minute (why), ninety minutes (okay), and 120 minutes (dang). And in a bit of a backwards move, it looks like Zen Mode no longer supports placing widgets in the OnePlus Shelf.

The new Zen Mode 2.0 experience is currently in beta on the Play Store for OnePlus 7, 7T, and 8 series phones, as well as the Nord. OnePlus says that the new update will be fully released soon, but if you want to get an early look at the new features like group rooms, swipeable themes, and duration choices, you can download the newest version at APK Mirror.