Nest products offer best-in-class integration with Google services like the Assistant, and the Nest Hello video doorbell is no different. When we reviewed it back in 2018, we awarded it our Most Wanted seal of approval. Now you can get a brand-new unit for just $144.99 on Newegg — but you'll have to act fast to get this deal.

The Nest Hello is an HDR video camera with a 160-degree field of view, but it's also a smart doorbell that can act as a two-way intercom between you and whoever's on the porch. And because it's made by Google, you get nifty features like your Nest Audio or Google Home speakers announcing when somebody's at the door. It has broad compatibility, too, so it should work with almost any pre-existing wired doorbell system.

The models for sale are in "new condition with no wear," but might be missing the original packaging. All the original accessories are included, however, and the seller offers 30-day free returns/exchanges and 12-months of warranty service. Now that we're ordering more food delivered these days, having a video feed that shows you exactly when your pizza has been dropped off is even handier.

The Nest Hello normally retails for $219.99, so this deal saves you a full $75 — but it's only being offered until October 10, so don't dillydally. And check out our full review if you want a clearer picture of what to expect from Google's smart video doorbell.