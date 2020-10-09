The U.S. market for smartphones has always tilted just a tad more expensive — in any given series of releases, the country will typically receive a higher-spec model. This may not necessarily be the case with OnePlus as it is reportedly targeting America for a modified version of the Nord, its first mid-ranger in a long time. Now, we're getting word of another Nord variant and a date to watch for.
Steve Hemmerstoffer, a longtime leaks blogger going by @OnLeaks on Twitter, has posted to blogging platform Voice that in addition to the Nord N10 5G that we have been tracking, OnePlus will also debut a Nord N100 — we can only infer from the lack of "5G" signage that this may only contain radios up to 4G. Both phones are said to launch on October 26 at 4 a.m. PDT — 12 days after the OnePlus 8T gets its announcement.
Earlier reporting suggests that the Nord N10 5G, or "Billie," will come to the U.S. with slightly lower-cost silicon, but a larger screen and a couple of better cameras when compared to the original Nord that is being sold mostly in Europe and India.
There's a chance that the N100 could be the phone that's been dubbed "Clover," first discussed in late August. It will apparently sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4GB of RAM, and three rear cameras among other items. It's expected to be available globally, including in the U.S.
- Source:
- Voice
