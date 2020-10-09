Google Meet has picked up a bunch of new features recently, including polling and Q&A abilities. When the Meet tab rolled out in Gmail earlier this summer, it brought a new UI with it. The iOS Meet app adopted it last month, and today, Google is announcing that same experience is now coming to the standard Meet app on Android.

In a blog post today, Google announced that it's giving the Meet Android app the same visual UI overhaul that the iOS app received last month. The color scheme has shifted from that sickly green hue to a much bolder blue. Starting a new meeting now gets a dedicated button that lets users start a call instantly, schedule a meeting in Google Calendar, and quickly share meeting joining info with others.

Google didn't provide screenshots of the new UI on Android, so I gave the Pixel 3 XL some Photoshop love.

The refreshed user interface design will be going live for all Meet users, including Workspace customers as well as those with personal Google accounts. The rollout is likely governed by Google's usual server-side lottery, but you can also download the latest version from APK Mirror or the Play Store and see if that helps your chances.