After OnePlus itself showed off part of its upcoming 8T model in a YouTube teaser video, we're now getting our first look at the device in full. Courtesy of consistent leaker Ishan Agarwal, we see two colorways of the OnePlus 8T — the glossy Aquamarine Green we already knew about and a matte finish named Lunar Silver.

Further to the image posted by Agarwal on Twitter, more official renders of the green variant that came from a Chinese online store were shared by @Sudhanshu1414. All in all, it paints a pretty clear picture of a very iterative upgrade compared with the OnePlus 8 that launched earlier in the year. From the front, there's little to tell them apart, although it does appear as though the curved screen edges have been traded for a flat panel — something that will please plenty of people. The punch hole camera cutout is in the same position in the top left corner.

Around back, the symmetry is somewhat spoiled as the camera module has moved to the left side, and it's now a large rectangle in the same vein as that seen on most flagship phones in 2020. Rumors of a four-camera setup are backed up by these images — we're expecting a 48MP main camera with a 16MP wide-angle lens, as well as the questionable duo of a 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.