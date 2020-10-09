Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time once again to pore through the latest app and game sales currently available on the Play Store. I also have a few notable sales to share. The Lonely Hacker is currently available for free. This Is the Police is available for half off its retail price, and you can pick up Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition at a drastic discount. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 26 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MyApplause $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Parliament Tycoon $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Preston Sterling $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Path $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tim The Traveler $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nova Galaxy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lonely Hacker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Food Cutter 3D - Cool Relaxing Cooking game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack : Attack on Legion $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The House: Action-horror $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Squirrel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fledermaus - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexaring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases & Disorders $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shred Guitar Mastery $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Travel Tracker Pro - GPS tracker $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speccy - Spectrum Analyzer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Extended Edition $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This Is the Police $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anhui Mahjong Solitaire Saga $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jack in Space - educational game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mahjong Star Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- She Sees Red - Interactive Thriller $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Solitaire Dungeon Escape $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wanna Survive $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OrbaDrone - Faded Light $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReactionLab 2 - Particle Sandbox $2.77 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pixie R Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Colored Wood Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luxury Gold Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pix Color Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixurr Wallpapers - 4K, HD Walls & Backgrounds $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monotone - Dark Icon Pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Octane icon pack $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pix Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
