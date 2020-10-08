Samsung announced a slew of more affordable products last month, including a new fitness tracker, a 5G phone, and the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. The Tab A7 has Dolby Atmos surround sound, a 10.4" display with rounded corners and thin, symmetrical bezels, and it's available today from major retailers starting at $229.99.

Shoppers who purchase the new tablet directly from Samsung will also get 50% off a Book Cover Case, which normally retails for $49.99. This offer is good on purchases through October 25 if you want to offer your new tablet some protection. You can still get the Tab A7 for $229.99 with 32GB of storage and $279.99 with 64GB of storage from other retailers, but they don't seem to be offering any similar deals.

The Tab A7 is available in dark gray, gold, and silver. If you opt to shoot for the silver option, you'll have to order through Amazon, since that color is apparently an exclusive. Samsung's newest tablet device may not pack as much of a high-powered punch as more costly alternatives with its Snapdragon 662 chipset and 3GB of RAM, but it's an affordable option with a big battery and quad Dolby Atmos speakers. With the rounded corners and thin, symmetrical bezels, this tablet look a lot like Apple's new iPad Air —and that's a compliment.