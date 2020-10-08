For those in the market for a smartwatch to pair with an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is among the best of the best. Right now, Daily Steals is offering refurbished 40mm LTE and 44mm LTE versions for just $174.99 and $194.99, respectively — just make sure you apply our code to get the full discount.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 is equipped with a 1.2" or 1.4" 360p AMOLED display, an Exynos 9110, 1.5GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage. It also has 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD 810G ratings. We reviewed the Galaxy Watch Active2 last year, finding it to be a more competent smartwatch than any Wear OS watch we've tried out. We liked the buttery smooth Tizen software, the premium build, and huge feature set. Our main complaint was with price, but this deal takes care of that.

You can pick up an unlocked 40mm Watch Active2 LTE refurb from Daily Steals for $174.99, and a 44mm one for $194.99 — just make sure to apply our code APSGLXY2 at checkout to get the full discount. New 40mm and 44mm Active2 LTE models retail for $379.99 and $399.99, respectively, from Samsung. Samsung currently has them discounted to $274.99 and $294.99, so you're basically getting a $100 savings on both.

These come in non-retail packaging with the watch, an OEM band, and an OEM charger. A 30-day warranty is included. Both models are available in black, pink gold, or silver (though silver is out of stock for the 40mm), and shipping is free. See the link below to buy; I'm considering picking one up myself.