Ubisoft already offers many free games on the Play Store, but most are stuffed with in-app purchases. Well, it would seem Ubisoft is giving back for once with its latest release Rabbids Coding. This is an educational game designed to help kids over the age of 7 learn basic programming skills. You see, those pesky Rabbids just trashed a space station, and so it will be the player's job to fix things by creating sequences of commands that will remove each Rabbid from the space station, one by one.

The trailer above provides a quick explanation of what to expect from Rabbids Coding, and as you can see, the game offers a slick theme that should easily appeal to children. Better yet, the Rabbid-removal gameplay is actually pretty fun and reminds me of titles like ChuChu Rocket, where you create directions for the game's inhabitants to complete each stage's goal, and there are 32 stages in total to explore. While Rabbids Coding gameplay is somewhat simple compared to ChuChu Rocket, it's still an enjoyable title that introduces players to the concepts of sequential programming, loops, and conditions.

So if you have a kid that's interested in coding, or would perhaps like to push them in that direction, Rabbids Coding is a good place to start. While the game doesn't actually provide any language-specific lessons, the core concepts are there, making for a solid stepping stone once the basics are grasped. So if you'd like to check out Rabbids Coding for Android, you can do so through the Play Store widget below, and if you prefer to play on PC, Ubisoft also offers a free PC version through Uplay.