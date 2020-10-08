Bringing the best of the S20 lineup at a more affordable price point, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition last month. We think it might even be one of the best phones of 2020, and that's saying something. Despite being a brand-new device, you can already save $160 off the retail price by picking up a factory unlocked International model for just $539.99 on eBay.

The S20 FE comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — that's plenty for most people. The 6.5" Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and the 4500mAh battery ensures that beautiful screen won't drain the power before the end of the day. Since this is the international model, it trades out the Snapdragon 865 in favor of an Exynos 990 chipset, but that shouldn't noticeably affect performance for the everyday user.

If you're looking for a slick new phone with modern features like a high refresh rate display, thin bezels, and a triple-camera system, then this is the deal for you. We think it may even be a better buy than the Pixel 5. Just make sure that you're using a compatible GSM network like AT&T or T-Mobile, since there's no CDMA support on board.