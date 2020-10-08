Google Fi and its customers have nominal access to T-Mobile's 5G network, but frankly speaking, the number of Fi subscribers who have brought their compliant devices onto the network probably doesn't amount to a hill of beans. So, the virtual carrier is taking things into its own hands by selling six of Samsung's 5G phones direct to buyers.

The Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and — coming soon with no definite timeline — the A71 5G join Google's own Pixel 4a 5G and 5 as Fi's first-party 5G phone offerings. The newcomers are designed for Fi with access to enhanced network tools as well as, duh, T-Mobile 5G signals (2.5GHz and 600MHz or 5G NR bands n41 and n71) where available.

Fi is sticking with Samsung MSRP on all of the new phones, but will provide up to a $300 credit either toward the device or service, depending on the slab:

In order to receive or keep the credit as the case may be, customers will need to activate the device within 30 days of shipment and use the service on the same account for 60 days. Instant rebates apply to lump sum payments as well as 24-month financing.