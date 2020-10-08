Fitbit makes some of the most useful fitness-focused wearables these days. The company unveiled its new Sense smartwatch in August with the world's first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor for detecting stress levels, and compatibility with a new ECG app that could even help users avoid strokes by alerting them to irregular heart rhythms. At least, it would, but at the time Fitbit was still waiting on FDA approval for that functionality. Now the feature is becoming available as the new ECG app rolls out to users.

Fitbit's new ECG app for the Sense smartwatch can assess heart rhythm to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is an irregularity in heart rhythm that can lead to a stroke. It affects over 33.5 million people around the world, but they often don't know about the condition until it's too late. Fitbit is hoping the new ECG app can help users identify AFib early to better understand their heart health and how to take care of it.

To try out the feature, users will open the ECG app on the Fitbit Sense and place their fingers on the corners of the steel ring around the watch while holding still for 30 seconds. The app will then inform them of the results, or if the test was inconclusive. Stats will be visible on-wrist and in the Fitbit app, and they will be exportable as a PDF for easy sharing with healthcare professionals. The ECG app is rolling out now, and should soon be available in the US, parts of Europe, and Hong Kong.