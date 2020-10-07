The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 supposed to receive Android 10 this spring, but one thing led to another because it's 2020 and the phone never got the upgrade. That is, until now.
HMD Global chief product officer Juho Sarvikas announced on Twitter that the big software update is now headed out to the Nokia 3.1.
The #Android10 roll out for #Nokia3dot1 is here! Access all of the new features and upgrade your phone experience. Head over to our Community Forum for more details and availability by country: https://t.co/nQmhVAChmj @NokiaMobile pic.twitter.com/mF7LJrH4bq
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 7, 2020
He also addressed a commenter's concerns about Nokia 5.1, saying that its jump to Android 10 should begin in the next day or so.
Give us like ~24h 🤞
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 7, 2020
As for the 3.1, the update is expected to pulse out to first-wave countries starting today with distribution wrapping up by October 12. Here are the regions to watch:
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bangladesh
- Belarus
- Georgia
- India
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Morocco
- Nepal
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
No word yet on a second-wave rollout.
With the updates to these two devices, HMD Global will wrap-up its full Android 10 update schedule as promised last September.
