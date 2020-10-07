If you're on the market for a smartwatch and WearOS isn't your thing, Samsung's timekeepers are a good option. Sadly, the brand's Galaxy Watch 3 cost a whopping $400 when it came out, which was a bit too pricey compared to the competition. Thankfully, it's now selling for $70 on eBay, making the purchase a bit easier on your wallet.

The watch boasts a traditional design with a physical rotating bezel on the side. It's powered by an Exynos 9110 dual-core SoC, has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and runs Samsung's Tizen OS 5.5. It also has an impressive number of sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, heart rate monitor, ECG, and ambient light.

In our review, we appreciated the timepiece's design, ease of use, and software, but were not convinced by its price and the fact that some health sensors were not working in the US. Thankfully, this deal alleviates the price issue, while the ECG sensor has recently been activated for US customers.

If you want to snatch yours, use the links below to buy one from eBay. The 41mm version is selling for $330, while the 45mm one is also available, costing $349. Both models are shipped from the same seller, who has received 99.6% positive reviews.