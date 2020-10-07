Oppo spin-off Realme made its name as a budget smartphone maker in parts of Asia and Europe, but it has since ventured out to a bunch of other categories, ranging from smart TVs to truly wireless earbuds. With today’s announcement, Realme is further expanding its product line by adding the Smart TV SLED 4K, which is based on its proprietary backlighting tech, along with a 100W soundbar. There are also a whole lot of accessories, some IoT devices, and earbuds, following what the company teased last month.

Smart TV SLED 4K

Instead of shining a blue backlight that later gets broken down into red and green, like in the case of QLEDs, Realme says that its new 55-inch SLED TV uses red, blue, and green emitters at the initial stage itself. This arrangement is claimed to improve the supported color gamut, allowing the TV to hit 108% of the NTSC standard, and reduce eye fatigue.

The TV taps into a quad-core MediaTek chip to drive each of those pixels and enable its HDR10+ capabilities. Audio is handled by two sets of full-range speakers and tweeters — all firing downwards — for a total output of 24 watts. This is an Android TV unit that supports Google Assistant, has Chromecast built-in, and includes apps like Netflix and Prime Video (besides a bunch of local options) out of the box.

To accompany the TV’s inbuilt speaker system, Realme today also unveiled a 2.1 channel 100W soundbar — including a 40W subwoofer. Those in India can pick up the soundbar for ₹6,999 (~$95) from Amazon.in, and realme.com starting October 16. The Smart TV SLED 4K will also go on sale on the same day on Flipkart for an introductory price of ₹39,999 (~$546).

Realme 7i

While the TV headlined today’s announcement, Realme also announced a new budget-oriented 7i smartphone to complement its existing 7 series. The ₹12,000 (~$165) phone gets a hole-punch HD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz along with a quad-cam setup on the back. The Realme 7i is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset supports fast charging, has a headphone jack, and can take a microSD card. It'll go on sale on Flipkart from October 16.

Earbuds and other accessories

Realme also came out with a bunch of other products, including one AirPods Pro-like Buds Air Pro that cost ₹4,499 (~$60), along with the neckband-style Buds Wireless Pro with ANC (both pictured above). The company also launched a 360-degree smart camera, smart plug, 20,000mAh power bank, electric toothbrush, and a selfie tripod.