In the coming weeks, this new way of interacting with Google Assistant will debut on home devices like the Nest Hub and Nest Audio. Guest mode can be activated or deactivated with a quick voice command. While the setting is enabled, none of your interactions with Assistant will be saved or recorded, and personalization features will be disabled. This could be the default mode on those Nest smart displays in hotels. Basically, it's like incognito mode on Chrome, but for voice interactions on Assistant devices.

The redesigned security alert finds you no matter what Google app you're using.