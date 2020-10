Google has been under fire for some time now due to user privacy concerns, especially in Europe . This summer, the company set stricter default privacy restrictions for new accounts. Today it's announcing several more steps that may help to alleviate some people's concerns about the data Google collects — including a brand-new guest mode for Google Assistant.

In the coming weeks, this new way of interacting with Google Assistant will debut on home devices like the Nest Hub and Nest Audio. Guest mode can be activated or deactivated with a quick voice command. While the setting is enabled, none of your interactions with Assistant will be saved or recorded, and personalization features will be disabled. This could be the default mode on those Nest smart displays in hotels. Basically, it's like incognito mode on Chrome, but for voice interactions on Assistant devices.

The redesigned security alert finds you no matter what Google app you're using.